COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh rises to 393

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 6 (ANI): The total number of COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh has increased to 393, as per the information provided by the state Health Department.

According to the Health Department, out of the 393 positive coronavirus cases, 199 cases are active.

While 185 patients have recovered, so far five people have died due to the lethal infection. (ANI)

