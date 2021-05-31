COVID-19 cases in India declining, 1,65,553 new cases recorded in last 24 hrs

New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): India's daily COVID-19 cases continue to decline further as 1,65,553 fresh infections were recorded in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Sunday.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), India on Sunday reported the lowest single-day Covid-19 rise in 46 days with 1,65,553 cases reported in the last 24 hours while 3,460 people succumbed to the COVID-19 infection taking the total COVID-related death toll to 3,25,972.

The cumulative number of the COVID-19 cases has increased to 2,78,94,800, with a daily positivity rate stands at 8.02 per cent, which is less than 10 per cent for the sixth consecutive day.

"There are 21,14,508 active cases of the COVID-19 in India. The active cases decrease by 1,14,216 in last 24 hours," the MoHFW said.

Also, the weekly positivity rate continues to decline and stood at 9.36 per cent.

Daily recoveries in the country continued to outnumber the daily new cases for the 17th consecutive day, as India witnessed 2,76,309 fresh recoveries in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said. The recovery tally of India has reached to 2,54,54,320 and the recovery rate stands at 91.25 per cent.

According to the data issued by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday, as many as 1,73,790 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in the last 24 hours and 3,617 people have died due to coronavirus disease in the same period.

Meanwhile, the testing capacity in the country has substantially ramped up and over 34.3 crore tests have been conducted so far across India.

"A total of 20,63,839 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country and cumulatively 34,31,83,748 tests have been done so far," The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed.

The MoHFW also informed that more than 21.2 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered across the county since the commencement of the vaccination drive on January 16 and over 30.35 vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours. (ANI)