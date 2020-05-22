COVID-19 cases in ITBP rises to 105

New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): With one more person testing coronavirus positive in the last 24 hours, the total number of positive cases in Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has mounted to 105, said ITBP in an official statement.

A total of 1,18,447 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 48,534 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

There are 66,330 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. 3,583 people have lost their lives due to the disease in the country to date. (ANI)

