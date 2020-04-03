COVID-19 cases in J-K rise to 75

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 3 (ANI): The positive cases of COVID-19 rose to 75 in Jammu and Kashmir out of which 70 are active cases, Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Planning, J-K UT administration, said on Friday.

Five new cases were reported today.

Kansal, who was addressing a press meet here, said: "A total of 75 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir, with five cases being reported today out of which 70 are active. Four of the new cases are from Kashmir while one from Jammu."

"A total of 34 red zones have been identified in Jammu and Kashmir with respect to the reporting of COVID-19 cases. 24 of these are in Kashmir division while 10 are in Jammu division -- four in Jammu, five in Rajouri and one in Udhampur," he said.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India on Friday rose to 2,301 including 156 cured/discharged and 56 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

