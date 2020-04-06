COVID-19 cases in Karnataka climb to 163

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 6 (ANI): The total number of positive cases in Karnataka climbed to 163 after 12 more cases were reported, state government officials said on Monday.

Out of the 12 new cases, three of them have a history of travelling to Delhi.

The tally includes four deaths and 18 people have recovered and discharged.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India crossed the 4,000 mark, mounting to 4,067, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. (ANI)

