COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh rise to 193

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 5 (ANI): The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in of Madhya Pradesh rose to 193 on Sunday, with 12 deaths in the state till date.

"The total number of coronavirus positive cases in Madhya Pradesh increases to 193. One person died in Indore today - total 12 deaths reported so far in the state," said State Principal Secretary Health, Pallavi Jain Govil.

On reports of her well-being, Govil said: "You might have read reports that I too have turned out to be coronavirus positive. But I am not showing any symptoms, I am alright. I have been observing home quarantine, as per the advice of the doctors."

Govil, who has tested corona positive, is now working from her Bhopal residence.

The total number of cases rose to 3,577 in India on Sunday, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. And 83 deaths have been reported so far in the country. (ANI)

