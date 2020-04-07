COVID-19 cases in MP's Morena reach 13

Morena (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 7 (ANI): One more positive case of coronavirus has been reported in Morena, taking the total number of positive cases to 13 in the district on Tuesday.

According to the health department, the patient -- 45-year-old Safi Mohmmad -- who is a resident of Premnagar, had returned from Dubai recently.

Meanwhile, four more positive cases have been reported from Gwalior.

As per the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, the total count of coronavirus positive cases in the country has gone up to 4,421, of which 165 cases have been reported in MP. (ANI)

