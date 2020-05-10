COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu cross 7,000 mark

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 10 (ANI): A total of 669 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Tamil Nadu, taking the total tally in the state to 7,204.

"669 new cases of coronavirus and three deaths have been reported in Tamil Nadu today, taking the total number of cases to 7,204 and death toll to 47. The number of active cases stands at 5,195 in the state," said Tamil Nadu Health Department.

Tamil Nadu is among the worst-hit COVID-19 states.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 count crossed the 60,000 mark on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country rose to 62,939, including 19,358 cured/discharged/migrated, 41,472 actives cases and 2,109 deaths, the ministry said. (ANI)

