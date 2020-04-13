COVID-19 cases reach 531 in Telangana, CM urges people to stay cautious

Hyderabad (Telangana)[India], April 13 (ANI): Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said that with an increase of 28 new COVID-19 cases on April 12, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Telangana has reached 531.

This includes 412 active cases, 103 patients who have been cured and discharged. 16 deaths have also been reported due to the infection.

The CM also urged the government machinery to be more vigilant and the public to stay cautious as the COVID-19 situation continues to worsen in the country.

"If we observe world-wise, country wise, and state-wise developments, it is clear that coronavirus is spreading and not stopping. On Sunday, positive cases have increased considerably. In Telangana, besides 28 new cases, two have also died. The situation is scary in neighbouring Maharashtra. The death toll has also increased. Precisely due to this reason we have decided to extend the lockdown period," KCR said according to a release by the CMO.

"People should understand the intensity of the situation and keep confined to their homes as much as possible. In case if people need to go out, maintain social distancing strictly. Personal hygiene is a must. In case if anyone has any doubts go for the tests," he added.

The CM also reiterated his appeal to all people from the state who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi to come forward for testing.

Earlier the CM had held a high-level review meeting on Sunday at Pragathi Bhavan, which went on from 3 pm to 9:30 pm, on the measures taken to prevent COVID-19 spread, implementation of lockdown, assistance given to the poor, and policies on procurement of agriculture produce.

Medical and Health Minister Etela Rajender, Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, Chief secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP Mahender Reddy were among the others who took part in the meeting held on Sunday. (ANI)

