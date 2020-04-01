COVID-19 cases rise to 110 in Karnataka

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 1 (ANI): Nine fresh cases were reported in Karnataka in the last 21 hours with the count rising to 110 in the state on Wednesday.

Out of the total cases, three persons died due to the virus while nine others have been discharged after recovery.

"COVID-19 cases climb to 110 in Karnataka, with nine fresh cases being reported between 5 pm yesterday and 2 pm today. Out of the total cases, three have died while nine others have been discharged," a bulletin issued by the state health department said.

"Out of 110 cases detected and confirmed in Karnataka so far, seven cases are transit

passengers of Kerala who have landed in our airports and being treated in

Karnataka," it added.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare earlier today informed that there are 1637 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 1,466 active cases, 133 cured/discharged/migrated people and 38 deaths. (ANI)

