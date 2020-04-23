COVID-19 cases rise to 214 in Dharavi, toll mounts to 13

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 23 (ANI): A total of 25 new coronavirus cases and a death have been reported in Dharavi on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 214 while the death toll rose to 13 in the locality.

"One death and 25 new coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Dharavi. The total number of positive cases increased to 214 and the death toll rises to 13 in the area," Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement.

According to the Health Ministry website, 5,652 have been reported in the state so far including 789 cured and 269 deaths.

With an increase of 1,229 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of cases reached 21,700, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. (ANI)

