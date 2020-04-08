COVID-19 cases rises to 9 in Mumbai's Dharavi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 (ANI): The total number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai's Dharavi increased to nine on Wednesday after two more men tested positive at Mukund slum and Dhanwada Chawl.

The number of COVID-19 cases has reached 1078 in Maharashtra as 60 more people tested positive today.

Out of these, 44 fresh cases have been found under Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation area, nine under Pune Municipal Corporation area, four in Nagpur, and one each in Ahmednagar, Akola and Buldhana. (ANI)

