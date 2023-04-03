COVID-19 cases surge in Madhya Pradesh, 35 new cases logged in last 24 hrs

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 3 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh is witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases with the state registering 35 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Along with this, nine new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state capital Bhopal in the last 24 hours. In view of the sudden increase in cases, the health department has instructed officials to organise mock drills for preparations to deal with the disease. The mock drill will be held on April 10 and 11.

Superintendent of Bhopal District Hospital, Rakesh Shrivastava told ANI, "The cases have increased in the state, but today it is a good thing that the graph of the cases have come down. There is no need to panic. Today nine cases have been reported in Bhopal. The administration is fully prepared and there is complete arrangement in the hospital."



"We are going to do mock drills on April 10 and 11 in which we will see the whole system as seen earlier whether oxygen is reaching every point or not, medicines are there or not. We have all the facilities here, the Madhya Pradesh government has made complete preparations and there is nothing to panic. Along with this, there is a need to be careful. There has been a slight change in the weather, that is why the cases may have increased," he said.

Shrivastava added that there was no serious patient among the COVID patients found now. The ICU beds of the hospital were ready for COVID patients. Six wards were kept for isolation as well.

The arrangement is such that we have oxygen connection almost on all the beds. Medicines are fully available and there are paramedical staff who are ready to face all kinds of emergencies. So everything is ready, Shrivastava said. (ANI)

