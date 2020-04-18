COVID-19 cases surge past 14,000, cure percentage at 13.85% in India

New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): With 957 new COVID-19 cases being reported in the last 24 hours, India's total count of coronavirus cases surged to 14,792 on day 25 of the lockdown, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

However, 2,014 patients, out of the total 14,792, have been cured and discharged, while there are 12,289 active COVID-19 cases in the country, as per the Ministry.

The death toll due to the disease, meanwhile, rose to 488.

Maharashtra with 3,323 cases is the worst-affected state by the infection, while Delhi with 1707 cases, and Madhya Pradesh with 1,355 are the two next-most affected regions.

The highest number of deaths due to the infection have also been reported from Maharashtra, 201, and Madhya Pradesh, 69, respectively.

Meanwhile, according to the Union Home Ministry the cure percentage for COVID-19 in the country stands at 13.85 per cent while the mortality rate stood at 3.3 per cent.

"The overall cure percentage in the country is 13.85 per cent, taking into account the number of cured people which stands at 1,992. 991 new positive cases have been registered in the past 24 hours, taking the total number to 14,378," Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said at a press conference here.

Speaking about the mortality rate due to the disease, he added, "Mortality rate in our country is around 3.3 per cent. An age-wise analysis will tell you that 14.4 per cent of deaths has been reported in the age group of 0-45 years. Between 45-60 years it is 10.3 percent, between 60-75 years it is 33.1 percent and for 75 years, and above it is 42.2 percent."

"If an analysis is done on the basis of co-morbid conditions, then you will find that 83 per cent of cases had co-morbidity," he had said.

The MoHFW official had also said that the elderly and those with co-morbidity were at 'high-risk.'

Here's a quick read on the COVID-19 related updates:

1. The Home Ministry has issued an order stating that the expired visas of foreign citizens, who are stranded in India due to COVID-19, can be extended without any charges till May 3.

2. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that if any doctor, nurse, sanitation worker at hospital, lab technician get infected and dies due to it, while attending to the patients of COVID-19, then his government will give a compensation of Rs 1 crore to their family.

3. Maharashtra government will provide an assistance of Rs 2,000 each to 12 lakh registered construction workers during the lockdown.

4. With a total of 1,992 persons being cured and discharged, the cure percentage for COVID-19 in the country stands at 13.85, according to the Union Health Ministry.

5. Out of the total 14,378 COVID-19 cases in the country, 4,291 are related to the event held at Markaz, Nizamuddin in the national capital, according to the MoHFW.

6. Group of Ministers (GoM) met at residence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss the way forwards post-lockdown.

7. Union health ministry directed the country's top drug regulator to ensure there is no shortage of essential and critical drugs pertaining to COVID-19 disease and to ensure no black marketing, legal holdings and stockpiling of drugs.

8. Delhi High Court has agreed to give an urgent hearing to a petition on a report of an increase in domestic violence cases during the lockdown.

9. The United Nations (UN) warns COVID-19 could trigger worst downturn since Great Depression.

10. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said it is conducting an "observational study" on hydroxychloroquine (HCQ). (ANI)