COVID-19 cases to slow down by the end of October in GHMC area says, Telangana Director of Public Health

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 29 (ANI): The number of COVID-19 cases reported per day will slow down in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area by the end of October, said Dr Srinivas Rao, Telangana Director of Public Health on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, Rao said that with the increase in COVID-19 testing, 200 odd cases are being reported every day in GHMC area, but the number of cases being reported has significantly come down in the other districts along with GHMC.

"This significant slowdown in the number of COVID-19 cases is due to the precautions and preventive steps that were being followed by people for the last seven months and of course the steps were taken by the Medical and health department and the government," he said.



He further informed that till Tuesday, Telangana had reported 1,89,283 cases,

"The numbers of active cases are around 16% and recovered and discharged cases are almost equal to 85%. The current fatality rate is 0.58%. Now in Test for Million, Telangana has reported around 79,206 cases. Currently, Delhi and Assam are alone conducting more number of tests per day," he said.

He further requested the people to follow the basic precautions like putting on a mask and maintaining social distance, washing of hands regularly. (ANI)

