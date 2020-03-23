COVID-19 : CBSE announces helplines for students to create awareness

New Delhi [India], Mar 23 (ANI): Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday announced helpline numbers for students in the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic.

"The helpline is meant primarily for students to make them aware no how to protect themselves and others by following the guidelines, how to get on with studies at home and how to plan their days effectively," read the press note.

According to the press note, the helpline services will continue from 10 am to 1.30 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm from March 24 till March 31 until further announcement.

The helpline numbers that will operate from 10 am to 1.30 pm-- 9899991274, 8826635511, 9717675196, 9999814589--and the numbers which will provide services from 2 pm to 5 pm include, 9811892424, 9899032914, 9599678947, 7678455217 and 7210526621.

However, it further informed the CBSE physiological helpline will continue to provide assistance at a toll-free number 1800-11-8004 till 31st March. (ANI)

