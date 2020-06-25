COVID-19: Central team led by Lav Agarwal to visit Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): A Central team led by Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, the Ministry of Health will visit Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Telangana from June 26 to June 29.

The Union Health Ministry informed that the team will interact with the state officials and coordinate with them to strengthen ongoing efforts for management of COVID-19

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 1,42,900 coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 28,943 in Gujarat and 10,444 in Telangana. (ANI)