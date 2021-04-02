COVID-19: Centre advises 11 'States of grave concern' to make time-bound plan for 100 pc vaccination

By Sahil Pandey

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in 11 states and union territories and advised them to make a time-bound plan to ensure 100 per cent vaccination of eligible beneficiaries.

These states and union territories have been categorised as "states of grave concern" as they are reporting a big spike in daily COVID-19 cases and deaths. The situation is "worrying" particularly in Maharashtra.



"In order to saturate vaccination for priority age groups in districting reporting surge in daily COVID cases, the States and UTs were advised time-bound plan of 100 per cent vaccination of eligible Health Care Workers, Front Line Workers, and eligible age groups, to be made. Coordination with Union Health Ministry to ensure adequate vaccine doses. It was stressed that there is no shortage of vaccines with States and UTs; the Centre will continually replenish the requirement by the States and UTs," according to the statement after the meeting.

The Cabinet Secretary urged the chief secretaries to galvanise the state administration and to use all resources at their disposal to tackle the recent surge of COVID-19 cases.

States were advised on the strengthening of public and private healthcare resources, specifically increase the number of isolation beds, oxygen beds, ventilators/ICU beds as per requirement and also plan for adequate oxygen supply along with Strengthen ambulance service and reduce response time and refusal rate with regular monitoring by the local administration.

Use of Police Act, Disaster Management Act and other legal/administrative provisions for imposing penalties on defaulters were underscored for immediate compliance by States/UTs, according to the statement, adding that strict enforcement of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour was reiterated. (ANI)

