COVID-19: Centre advises its employees aged above 45 years to get vaccinated

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, the central government on Tuesday advised all central government employees aged 45 years or above to get vaccinated.

"...All central government employees of the age of 45 years and above are advised to get themselves vaccinated so as to effectively contain the spread of COVID-19," said the order issued by the central government to all its ministries and departments.

In addition to its order, the government also advised to continue to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour even after vaccination by frequent washing of hands and sanitisation, wearing a mask or face cover, and observing social distancing.



The order issued by the government was undersigned by the Deputy Secretary of the Government of India Umesh Kumar Bhatia.

India reported 96,982 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday. With these additional cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 1,26,86,049. There are 7,88,223 active cases in the nation as of now while the death toll has mounted to 1,65,547.

India has administered 43 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, which is the highest single-day vaccine coverage so far. The cumulative vaccination coverage has exceeded the 8 crore - mark. (ANI)

