COVID-19: Centre directs states, UTs to expedite second doses for those going abroad for 'genuine reasons'

New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): Acting upon a request made by Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, the Centre has come up with a set of criteria to expedite the second dose of vaccinations for those in need to undertake international travel for "genuine" reasons.

Chaturvedi had written to the Union Health Ministry seeking to fasten the administration of second jabs of COVID vaccine to Indian students who have to join campus at foreign universities in pursuit of their higher education this fall.

In response to Chaturvedi's remarks, the Centre has made a special dispensation available to certain categories; Students who have to undertake foreign travel for the purposes of education, persons who have to take up jobs in foreign countries, and athletes, sportspersons and accompanying staff of the Indian contingent attending International Olympic Games be held in Tokyo.



The Centre directed states/Union Territories (UTs) governments to designate a competent authority in each district for according permission for such administration of the second dose of Covishield.

"The designated authority will check whether a period of 28 days has elapsed after the date of the first dose and also the genuineness of the purpose of travel based on documents related to - admission offers or associated formal communications for the education, whether a person is already studying in a foreign educational institution and has to return to that institution for continuing their education, interview calls for a job or offer letters for taking up an employment, and nomination to participate in the Tokyo Olympic Games," read an official document.

It said that this facility shall be available to those who need to undertake international travel for these specified purposes in the period up to August 31. (ANI)

