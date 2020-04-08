COVID-19 : Centre issues 'containment plan' for JJ clusters, slum areas

New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): The Union Health Ministry has drafted an complete containment plan for Jhuggi-Jhopdi clusters/slums in view of COVID-19 pandemic. Mumbai's Dharavi slum has emerged as one of the hotspot for the transmission of coronavirus.

The Central government has opined that communities with inadequate shelter and overcrowding are at high risk in the transmission of diseases with epidemic potential. Hence, the government stated that unauthorized colonies and jhuggi-jhopdi clusters pose a serious problem.

In case any positive case is detected in the locality, 'containment plan' will be put in place for which local authorities are required to cooperate with the health authorities.

Health ministry has strictly instructed the residents of JJ clusters/slums to follow social distancing, no out-door activities are to be allowed, no mass gatherings and elderly people to stay indoors.

"If residents of JJ clusters/slums have any contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19, then they need to get home quarantine for 14 days. If they develop fever, cough, running nose, difficulty in breathing, they have to immediately inform the local representatives/ward members for further assistance with regard to testing, medical care which will be provided by health department free of cost at identified hospitals. Patient will be transported using ambulance services," said the official.

"Details of all the persons who had close contact with the suspected case shall be shared with concerned health officials and have to be subjected to home quarantine for observation," he added.

It has been advised to the representatives/ward members that common areas in JJ clusters/slum like toilets, water supply areas and surfaces which are majorly touched by residents to be disinfected.

"They have to ensure cleaning of toilets frequently. Local authorities have to prevent crowding around public amenities such as toilets, drinking water sources, ration shops. However, people waiting in these areas should maintain a distance of 1m and face away from each other and refrain from touching their eyes, nose and mouth," said the health ministry official.

The World Health Orgnaization (WHO) has declared the COVID-19 (SARS-CoV 2) as public health emergency for the international concern.

It may be note that health ministry has issued a national helpline number 1075 or 011-23978096 or whatsapp number 9013151515 for COVID19. (ANI)

