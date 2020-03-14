COVID-19: Centre restricts passenger movement through immigration checkposts

New Delhi [India], Mar 14 (ANI): In view of the coronavirus outbreak, all passenger movements through immigration land checkposts at borders with Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar will be suspended from March 15 till further orders.

In a statement, the Union Home Ministry said on Friday that the people will be allowed to travel through 19 of 37 land immigration checkposts from Saturday midnight.

The announcements come after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. Over 5,000 people have died due to COVID-19. In India too, the number of cases of coronavirus continues to rise.

"Restrictions on international passenger traffic through land checkposts in view of the spread of COVID-19. All types of passenger movements through all the immigration land check posts located at India-Bangladesh border, India-Nepal border, India-Bhutan border and India-Myanmar Border will be suspended with effect from 00:00 hrs on March 15," the statement said.

The ministry issued a number of check posts which are exempted from this notification.

It also announced that the anticipation of foreigners in the border 'haats' shall remain suspended with immediate effect until further orders.

"There will be intensified health inspections at all these entry points and any traveller whether Indian or Nepalese or Bhutanese or from any other country showing COVID-19 symptoms or with a recent travel history to one of seven COVID-19 outbreak countries namely Italy, Iran, China, Spain, France, Germany and Republic of Korea shall be subjected to quarantine in the appropriate facility of state or central government," the statement further said. (ANI)

