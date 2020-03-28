COVID-19: Centre starts helpline numbers in States, UTs

New Delhi [India], Mar 28 (ANI): Central government has started helpline numbers for people in need and distress in various States and Union Territories amid the lockdown imposed in the backdrop of COVID-19 outbreak.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 918 on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

