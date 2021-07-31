COVID-19: Centre team to visit 10 districts in Kerela starting today

Alpuzha (Kerala) [India], July 31 (ANI): The six-member high-level multidisciplinary team that went to Kerela following the state's sudden spurt in Covid-19 cases is scheduled to visit ten districts.

On Saturday, the team has reached Alpuzha and is on the grounds. Kerela is observing a complete lockdown on the weekends.

The team will visit the worst affected, mainly southern and northern districts of the state which are reporting more positive cases, an official informed ANI.

The official added, "The visit will be followed by a briefing with the Chief Secretary of the state and secretaries of various other departments on August 2. Other officials will also attend the briefing online."

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is highly worried about the state's surge in a number of cases. It is also concerned regarding the fact that more than half of the population is vulnerable to viruses.

On July 29, Kerala has reported 24,064 cases with 128 fatalities whereas, on July 28, the state reported 22,129 and 156 fatalities. On July 30, Kerala reported 20,772 new COVID-9 cases, 14,651 recoveries, and 116 deaths over a span of 24 hours. The positivity rate stood at 13.61 per cent. Presently, the state has 1,60,824 active cases.

Since the onset of the pandemic last year, 31,92,104 have recovered from the disease and 16,701 have succumbed to the virus.

Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written to the state govt on super spreader events observed in Kerela in the recent past. Earlier, the Centre had advised States to conduct State-specific Sero Surveys, in consultation with ICMR to generate district-level data on seroprevalence. The findings would guide the formulation of localized Public Health Responses for COVID19 management. (ANI)