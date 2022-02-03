COVID-19: Centre terms media reports claiming vaccination fraud as 'misleading, ill-informed'

New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): Dismissing international media reports alleging a "vaccination fraud" in the country's health infrastructure, the Central government on Thursday clarified that such media reports are not only misleading but are completely ill-informed, and without any basis.

According to the press statement issued by the Centre, there have been some media reports in international media alleging a "vaccination fraud" in the country and further claiming that people are being fraudulently registered as double vaccinated without receiving both doses. These reports have also alleged that the vaccination "figures were being manipulated".

Following the reports, the Centre clarified that such media reports are not only misleading but are completely ill-informed, and without any basis.

The authors perhaps are not aware that it is the health workers themselves that enter vaccination event data in the Co-WIN system, said the Centre.



The Centre further informed that India's nationwide COVID vaccination drive is supported with a strong technology backup provided by the Co-WIN digital platform that has performed exceptionally in the last more than one year of the COVID vaccination drive.

All the COVID vaccinations are recorded on this digital platform, it added.

"Co-WIN system is an inclusive platform or system and has been designed to keep the limitations and challenges of mobile and internet availability across the country," said the Centre.

"The features and flexibility, to ensure that every eligible individual has the access to vaccination, regardless of any physical, digital or socioeconomic barriers to access, have been incorporated in Co-WIN," it added.

Further, the Centre rejected the international media reports alleging a vaccination fraud in India's health infrastructure and mentioned the features that have been incorporated to prevent fraudulent and wrong data entry at the time of vaccination. (ANI)

