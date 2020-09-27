COVID-19 CFR at 1.94 pc, doubling rate at 50 days in Delhi

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday said that the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of COVID-19 in the national capital stands at 1.94 per cent while the doubling rate stands at 50 days.

"Yesterday, Delhi reported 3,372 new COVID-19 cases, 4,476 recoveries and 46 deaths. The COVID-19 CFR at 1.94 per cent. Around 6,800 patients are admitted in the hospital. In the last seven days, Delghi reported less than 4,000 cases," Jain said while speaking to ANI.

"The CFR of the last ten days stands at 0.94 per cent. Our committee on COVID-19 have visited all hospital and their report is satisfactory. The occupancy of beds has reduced compared to last days when more than 7,500 beds were occupied by patients," he added.



Jain said that COVID-19 testing has increased from 20,000 samples to 60,000 now.

"There was a change in our strategy so that cases can be traced and the disease can be controlled. The doubling rate of COVID-19 cases is 50 days right now," he added.

The Health Minister said that markets cannot be called as COVID-19 hotspots as "people from different areas visit the market. Nobody lives there. So, only residential areas can be hotspot not markets."

Delhi's COVID-19 tally has reached 2,67,822 including 2,32,912 recoveries, 5,193 deaths and 29,717 active cases on Saturday. (ANI)

