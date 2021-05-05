COVID-19: Chandigarh administration announces additional restrictions

Chandigarh [India], May 4 (ANI): Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Chandigarh administration on Tuesday announced the extension of night curfew from 6 pm to 5 am every day along with a complete weekend curfew.

"Night curfew to continue from 6 pm to 5 am every day along with complete weekend curfew. Restricted movement from 5 pm on May 4 to 5 am on May 11, with only essentials shops to remain open," said SDMA, Chandigarh.

As per the guidelines, home delivery of essentials has been allowed up to 9 pm and takeaways till 5 pm.



The administration has also imposed restrictions on all government offices to run from 9:30 am to 5 pm till further orders and private offices will continue to work from home as much as possible.

It further said that government offices and banks will work with 50 per cent capacity.

Meanwhile, public transport to ply with 50 per cent capacity as well.

Chandigarh on Monday reported 860 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the tally of cases in the city increased to 44,306, with 7,592 active cases.

As per official data, seven people succumbed to the disease during the day, bringing the fatality to 496. (ANI)

