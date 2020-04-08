COVID-19: Chandigarh makes it mandatory to cover mouth and nose while venturing out of house

Chandigarh [India], April 8 (ANI): In a bid to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chandigarh Administration has made it mandatory for people to cover their nose and mouth either with a piece of cloth or with a mask while venturing outside their homes.

"Use of mask or cloth on nose and mouth in public places is mandatory for people in Chandigarh," the Department of Public Relations, Chandigarh stated.

Notably, Chandigarh is the first Union Territory which has made wearing mask compulsory. On Tuesday Odisha had issued a similar directive to residents in the state.

The number of positive cases in India as per the Union health ministry update is now at 4,789, with 4,312 active cases, 353 who have been cured/discharged/migrated and 124 deaths. (ANI)

