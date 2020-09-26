COVID-19: Chandigarh withdraws 14-day mandatory self home quarantine orders for visitors outside Tricity

Chandigarh [India], September 26 (ANI): Chandigarh Administration has withdrawn orders related to mandatory 14 days self home quarantine for all visitors coming from outside Tricity amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Chandigarh, Panchkula, Mohali are Known as Tricity.

The orders were issued by Union Territory Adviser Manoj Parida on Friday.

"Keeping in view the orders issued by the Government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs dated 29-8-2020, adopted by Chandigarh Administration dated 31-8-2020, earlier instructions mandating the self home quarantine for all visitors outside tricity for 14 days as per Clause 8(b) and mandatory registration as per clause 1 of order dated 23-6-2020 are hereby withdrawn," the order read.

As per the Union Health Ministry, there are as many as 2482 active cases in Chandigarh as on Friday.



Recently, the Chandigarh Administration decided to discontinue pasting posters of COVID-19 positive individuals under home quarantine.



"The Union Territory Administration has decided to discontinue the practice of pasting posters on quarantined houses," said Department of Information and Public Relations, Chandigarh.



The administration also decided not to stamp on the hands of quarantined persons, the department added.(ANI)

