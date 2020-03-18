COVID-19: Chandrababu Naidu thanks Jaishankar for bringing back stranded Telugu students from Kuala Lumpur

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) Mar 18 (ANI): TDP National President and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday thanked Union External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar for his efforts to bring back stranded Indian citizens including Telugu students from Kuala Lumpur.

In a statement, Naidu appreciated the quick response measures taken by Jaishankar to rescue nearly 300 Indians including Telugu people by bringing them back to Delhi and Visakhapatnam by AirAsia flight.

Most of the Telugu students were stranded in Kuala Lumpur on their way back home from the Philippines.

Naidu thanked Jaishankar on behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh.

The Union External Affairs Minister had appreciated the difficult situation of Indian students and other passengers waiting in transit at Kuala Lumpur airport.

"Appreciate the difficult situation of Indian students and other passengers waiting in transit at Kuala Lumpur airport. We have now approved AirAsia flights for you to Delhi and Vizag. These are tough times and you should understand the precautions," he had tweeted on Tuesday.

Malaysian Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has announced some of the most far-reaching measures including locking down all travel in or out of the country in an effort to stem infections of COVID-19.



The order imposes a restriction on movements and public gatherings including a ban on all religious, sports, social, and cultural activities.

Fear is growing in Asia of the possibility of a second wave of infections from imported cases.

The deadly coronavirus has killed around 8,000 people globally.



A total of three deaths and 147 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India so far, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

