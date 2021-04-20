COVID-19: Chennai Police to install 200 checkpoints to monitor movement during lockdown

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 20 (ANI): Chennai Police will be installing 200 checkpoints across the city to monitor vehicles and the movement of people during the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

"Chennai Police will install 200 checkpoints to monitor vehicles and movement of people during the lockdown," said Police Commissioner, Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal on Monday.



The Tamil Nadu government has imposed a night curfew between 10 pm to 4 am in the state which will begin from Tuesday and a complete lockdown will be imposed on Sundays.

The state reported 10,941 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. A total of 6,172 people recovered from the disease in the said period and 44 died, taking the death toll to 13,157.

The state has an active caseload of 75,116 and a total of 9,14,119 people have recovered so far. (ANI)

