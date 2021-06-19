COVID-19: Chhattisgarh health workers cross river to vaccinate people in remote area

Balrampur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 19 (ANI): A team of health workers crossed a knee-deep river, climbed mountains and walked through a 9-kilometere dense forest to reach a remote area in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur to hold a COVID-19 vaccination drive.

ANM Gyaneshwari, the member of the vaccination team, said the team of the Health Department walked through a 9-kilometre dense forest and crossed the river to vaccinate the people of Bachwar village.



Speaking to ANI, Balrampur Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO), Dr Basant Singh said, "Our health team visits these areas for regular checkups. It takes about half a day to reach here. With our COVID awareness campaign, there is no hesitancy regarding vaccination among the people in this village."

One of the villagers said that along with the vaccine dose, the teams are also providing us health-related information. "The doctors also shared with us their experience of being vaccinated against the virus."



Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Friday informed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered under the nationwide vaccination drive has exceeded 27 crores.

On the 154th day of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Centre informed that 27,20,72,645 doses have been administered so far as per a provisional report issued at 7 pm on Friday. Out of these, 22,16,11,881 people have received their first dose and 5,04,60,764 have taken their second jab. (ANI)