COVID-19: Chhattisgarh restricts entry of passenger buses from other states

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Mar 19 (ANI): The state government on Thursday restricted the entry of passenger buses coming from other states into Chhattisgarh with immediate effect.

"Operation of all passenger vehicles with All India Tourist Permit has also been stopped till further orders," the government said.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel earlier today said that Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in Raipur and all other municipal corporation areas in the state to prohibit large gatherings in order to contain the spread of coronavirus.

So far, a total of 169 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the country. (ANI)

