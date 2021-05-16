COVID-19: Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district declared as containment zone

Raigarh (Chhatisgarh) [India], May 16 (ANI): Chhatisgarh government has declared Raigarh district a containment zone till 31 May in view of the spike in coronavirus cases.



The wholesale vegetable and fruit markets will be allowed to open between 12 am and 6 am. The milk parlours will stay open from 6 am to 8 am. The district will observe complete lockdown on Sunday.

The state's COVID-19 cases rose to 9,07,589 on Saturday with the addition of 7,664 cases. The death toll mounted to 11,590 while the cumulative recoveries reached 7,85,598. (ANI)

