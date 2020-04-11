COVID-19: Churches in Tamil Nadu remain closed ahead of Easter

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 11 (ANI): The nationwide lockdown imposed to fight the coronavirus spread in the country has dampened the spirit of Easter with mass gatherings suspended in all the churches in Tamil Nadu ahead of Easter on April 12.

Churches in Anna Nagar and Kilpauk here remained closed on Saturday.

Today is the 18th day of the 21-day long nationwide lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in order to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

There are 911 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in Tamil Nadu, which includes 44 patients who have recovered and eight patients who died. (ANI)

