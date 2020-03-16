COVID-19: Civic body places water tankers across Meerut to promote hygiene

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 16 (ANI): The Meerut Municipal Corporation has installed several tankers with chlorinated water across the city in a bid to combat the outbreak of COVID-19.

The step comes in a bid to boost hygiene levels among people in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. These tankers have been placed across the city for people to wash their hands at regular intervals.

Medical experts have advised maintaining proper hygiene and frequent washing of hands, apart from use of sanitisers, to prevent the spread of the disease.

A total of 114 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed across India, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. (ANI)

