COVID-19 claims nine more lives in Mumbai, city toll at 54

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 (ANI): Nine people, who had been tested positive for COVID-19, lost their lives in Mumbai today; all of them had comorbidities and age-related factors.

"The total number of coronavirus positive people who have lost their lives in the city stands at 54," Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release.

"Seventy-nine more COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Mumbai today, taking the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the city to 775," the BMC added.

Meanwhile, three new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Dharavi of Mumbai today. The total number of positive cases here has risen to 17, including 3 deaths.

India's tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 5,865, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. 5,218 are active COVID-19 cases and 477 cases have been recovered/discharged and one case migrated.

The death toll has also risen to 169 after 20 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

