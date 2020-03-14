COVID-19 : CM closes schools, anganwadis in Himachal

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): In the backdrop of novel coronavirus outbreak, the state government has closed all educational institutions, Anganwadi centres and play-way schools till March 31.

Chief Minister Jairam Thakur announced the same while addressing the budget session at Vidhan Sabha on Saturday.

"All government, private colleges and schools, Anganwadi centers and play-way schools in the State are to remain closed till March 31, due to Coronavirus," said Thakur.

Several states, including Delhi, Chhatisgarh, Maharashtra, and Karnataka, have already shut down schools amid the COVID-19 threat.

Coronavirus, which originated in the Wuhan city of China, has so far spread to more than 100 countries infecting over 1,20,000 people. India has reported two deaths and 82 confirmed cases of the deadly coronavirus.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had declared the coronavirus outbreak a 'pandemic' and expressed deep concern. (ANI)

