COVID-19: CM Kejriwal condoles death of Delhi doctor

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday expressed condolences over the death of Dr Aseem Gupta, a senior doctor of LNJP Hospital due to COVID-19.

"Dr Aseem Gupta, a senior doctor of LNJP Hospital succumbed to Covid yday. He was known for going out of his way to serve his patients. We have lost a very valuable fighter. Delhi salutes his spirit and sacrifice. I just spoke to his wife and offered my condolences and support," the Chief Minister tweeted.

Gupta passed away at Max Hospital in Saket on Sunday. (ANI)