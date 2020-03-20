COVID-19 : Coimbatore district court to hear only urgent, regular bail matters till Mar 31

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Mar 20 (ANI): In the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic, the district court here will hear only urgent and regular bail matters till March 31.

Principal district judge (PDJ) R Sakthivel on Friday advised all the advocates and petitioners to not file new petitions as all the pending cases will be heard next month.

The state has reported 2 positive coronavirus cases till now.

Meanwhile, Coimbatore District Collector, Rasamani said that the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border in Coimbatore will be closed from today evening in the wake of the coronavirus.

Tamil Nadu had reported its second positive case of the novel coronavirus on March 18. The patient, who hails from Delhi, continues to remain in isolation and is stable, State Health Minister C Vijayabaskar confirmed on Wednesday.

Tamil Nadu health Secretary Beela Rajesh on Monday had informed that the first patient who tested positive for coronavirus in Chennai continues to remain in isolation and is stable.

The total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in India stands at 195. (ANI)

