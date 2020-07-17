Covid-19: Complete lockdown in parts of Odisha from tomorrow till July-end

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 16 (ANI): Odisha government on Thursday announced a 14-day complete lockdown in Ganjam, Khorha, Cuttack, Jajpur districts and Rourkela Municipal Corporation area from 9 pm of July 17 till midnight of July 31 to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The Chief Secretary of Odisha, Asit Tripathy shared this information today.

A total of 14,898 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Odisha to date, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data.

Of these cases, 4,345 are active cases, 10,476 are recovered/discharged. The death toll in the state due to COVID-19 stands at 77. (ANI)

