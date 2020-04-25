COVID-19 confirmed cases reach 112 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 10 hotspots shifted to green zone

Gautam Buddha Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 25 (ANI): With three new positive COVID-19 cases reported in Gautam Buddha Nagar on Saturday, the total confirmed cases in the district reached 112, including 59 patients who have been cured and discharged.

Meanwhile, according to a press release by the office of the District Collector here, 10 out of the total 40 hotspots in the region have been shifted to green zone from the red after no new cases were found from them in the past 28 days.

Currently, as per the release by the DM's office, there are 17 hotspots in the red zone, 13 in the orange, and 10 in the green zone in the district.

As of Saturday, there are 53 active COVID-19 cases in the district. (ANI)

