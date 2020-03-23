COVID-19: Congress, DMK seek financial package for unorganised sector, poor

New Delhi [India], Mar 23 (ANI): Congress and DMK members in Lok Sabha on Monday sought financial package for the vulnerable sections of the society due to economic impact of the threat of coronavirus.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury sought to raise the issue several times when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was moving the Finance Bill, 2020 for passage in the House.

He said that the people had been hugely impacted by the problems related to coronavirus spread and were expecting a financial package.

"We have only one request. It is extraordinary situation. They are expecting a financial package. You do not even talk about it," he said.

DMK member TR Baalu said the situation was excruciatingly painful and underlined the need of a financial package for the poor and unorganised sector.

The House later passed the Bill without discussion. (ANI)

