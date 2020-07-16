COVID-19: Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa urges Punjab CM to continue Mid Day Meals scheme in schools

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa wrote to Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday urging the continuation of the Mid Day Meal (MDM) scheme for the school children in Punjab.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had directed the states to continue with the MDM Scheme during the COVID-19 lockdown to ensure nutritional food is provided to children.

In this regard, Bajwa, in his letter, said that Punjab schools have not provided ration to 13 lakh students since April 15, 2020.

"Initially, food grain was delivered on the doorsteps of the students for 24 days (March 23 to April 15), but after that, no distribution has been done and no instructions have been given to the schools in this regard," read Bhajwa's letter.

Bajwa said, "We must not let the lockdown destroy the MDM Scheme that is so vital in ensuring nutritional food for our children. At a time when many parents are grappling with the uncertainties of unemployment or curtailed payment, the MDM Scheme is of utmost importance."

The Congress MP urged the state government to comply with the Supreme Court directive at the earliest and ensure that students in Punjab are not deprived of their food security. (ANI)