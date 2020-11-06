COVID-19: Construction of 200-bed building in J-K's Rajouri District Hospital underway

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 6 (ANI): In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the construction work of 200-bed building in the campus of District Hospital of Rajouri is underway in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We have 300-bed district hospital here, and the construction of an additional 200-bed building is underway. There's a need for more blocks at the hospital as the number of patients in the district is increasing. It'll help administration to provide better facilities to patients," said Medical Superintendent of District Hospital Rajouri, Dr Yakoob.



"It will also help-out paramedics staff also," Dr Yakoob added.

"We are constructing a building for the hostel also. It will provide accommodation to MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) students and interns," said Engineer Anchal Kumar.

The work is being done by the Public Works Department (PWD) of Rajouri. The additional building of hostel and quarters under construction in the campus of district hospital will be a big relief for medical staff in the wake COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

