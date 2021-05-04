COVID-19: Corona curfew in UP extended for 2 days, restrictions to continue till May 6

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 3 (ANI): Amid the spike in the COVID-19 cases across the state, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday announced the extension of the partial lockdown till May 7.

According to an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary Navneet Sehgal, the partial 'corona curfew' imposed in Uttar Pradesh has been extended till 7 am on May 6.

The restrictions were slated to be lifted on Tuesday (May 4) morning. This is the second extension of lockdown-like curfew in the country's most populous state.



The restrictions will continue as earlier and markets, shopping malls, and restaurants will remain shut.

The government has advised people to remain indoors and only those involved in essential services will be exempted from the restrictions. Medical shops and hospitals will remain open during the lockdown. Religious places will also remain closed, as per the order.

According to official data, there are 2,95,752 active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh (ANI)

