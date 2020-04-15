COVID-19 count in Assam reaches 32

Dhubri (Assam) [India], April 15 (ANI): The total number of COVID-19 positive patients in Assam has reached 32, according to Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

On Tuesday Sarma tweeted that one more person from Dhubri, who is the wife of an infected person linked to both the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi and Athgaon Kabristan congregation in Guwahati, has tested positive for COVID-19.

"A woman from Dhubri has tested positive for COVID-19. She is wife of a COVID-19 positive person who is connected both with Nizamuddin Markaz and Athgaon Kabristan congregation in Guwahati. The number of patients is now 32," the minister said in a tweet.

With the sharpest ever increase of 1,463 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Tuesday climbed to 10,815, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

It includes 1,189 cured and discharged, one migrated and 353 deaths. At present, there are 9,279 active COVID-19 cases in the country. (ANI)

