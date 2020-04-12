COVID-19 count in India reaches 7,703: ICMR

New Delhi [India], Apr 12 (ANI): The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the country has risen to 7,703, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on April 11.

As per a notification by the ICMR at 9 pm on Saturday, a total of 1,79,374 samples from 1,64,773 individuals have been tested.

From among 17,143 samples reported on Saturday, 600 tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

According to the ICMR, the total figure includes those confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases in India. (ANI)

