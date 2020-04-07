COVID-19 count reaches 59 in Noida

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 7 (ANI): One more person tested positive for coronavirus in Noida, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 59 in the city on Tuesday.

According to the district official: "One more patient of coronavirus has been found in Noida. He is a lab technician in a private hospital. The total number of cases has reached 59 in Noida."

With 354 new cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total count of coronavirus positive cases in the country has gone up to 4,421, said the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Tuesday. (ANI)