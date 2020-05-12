COVID-19 count reaches 64 in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) 12 (ANI): With two more positive cases being reported from the Hamirpur district, the COVID-19 count reached 64 in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday.

The number of active cases in the state stood at 23, according to RD Dhiman, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, HP government.

Earlier three more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 62, state Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal had said.

With 3,604 more COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's tally of coronavirus cases reached 70,756, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

As per the tally, 46,008 patients are active coronavirus cases while 22,454 patients have been cured/discharged and one patient has migrated.

With 87 deaths due to COVID-19 reported in the last 24 hours, the number of deaths has risen to 2,293.

As per the Ministry, Maharashtra has the most number of coronavirus cases with 23,401 cases with 4,786 patients being cured/discharged while 868 deaths have been reported in the state. (ANI)

